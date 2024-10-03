Wolverhampton Quakers opening doors to public for open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Friends Meeting House on Summerfield Road in Wolverhampton will be the setting for a day of learning and celebration of the Quaker faith and the 400th anniversary of the birth of George Fox, believed to be the founder of the faith.

The event on Saturday will see the Meeting House opened up to the public for an exhibition of what Quakers are, what they believe in and how they worship.

Quaker John Babb will be at the event on Saturday and spoke about what people could expect from the day.

He said: "We've got the house open to visitors with the exhibition and the commemoration of George Fox, as well as refreshments being served through the day.

"Additionally, we will have, once in the morning and, again, in the afternoon, a sample meeting for worship, which will allow us to show any visitors how Quakers worship, as it's a bit different to other denominations.

"There's also a room with videos and films of people talking about what it's like to be a Quaker, what a Quaker meeting for worship is and how they found it."

Lisa Stedman, Kev Ceney, Colin and Noreen Hall, John Babb and Amanda Bevan are looking forward to welcoming people to the Friend's Meeting House

Mr Babb said that he hoped that the open day, which runs from 10.30am to 4.30pm, would serve two purposes.

He said: "It's to make people in Wolverhampton more aware of the presence of Quakers in the city and, secondly, to perhaps attract some people to come along on a Sunday morning and try worshipping with us and, hopefully, then stay worshipping with us.

"We obviously believe that our way of worship gives us a unique perspective on the world as we're Christian in origin, but we have testimonies where we are committed to peace, equality through telling the truth and caring for the earth and the environment."

The event on Saturday begins at 10.30am and runs until 4.30pm.

To find out more about Wolverhampton Quakers, go to facebook.com/wolverhamptonquakers/?locale=en_GB