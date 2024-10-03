West Bromwich father who punched son, 7, causing 'significant' bruises avoids jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The youngster, who was then aged seven, witnessed his father calling his mother 'a b****' during a row at his grandmother's then home on June 25, 2021, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

The defendant, from West Bromwich, then hit him, causing three bruises which when examined by a pathologist were identified as 'only being able to be caused by a blow with a clenched fist'.

He had already been convicted of causing unnecessary suffering and injury to a child in June after a trial when he pleaded not guilty to the offence.

At the sentencing on Wednesday morning, a victim impact statement was read out in court from the youngster's mother which said the youngster felt guilty despite him being the one who was punched, and his schooling had suffered.