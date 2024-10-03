Man denies producing cannabis in Brierley Hill
A man has pleaded not guilty to three charges over the production of cannabis at an address in Brierley Hill.
By Paul Jenkins
Argen Aliaj appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday charged with producing cannabis; possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring criminal property, namely £278 in cash. He denies all the charges.
Aliaj, aged 24, of Delves Street, Nottingham will next appear for a pre trial review on February 7 next year with a trial set for July 22 2025.