Man denies producing cannabis in Brierley Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Argen Aliaj appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday charged with producing cannabis; possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring criminal property, namely £278 in cash. He denies all the charges.

Aliaj, aged 24, of Delves Street, Nottingham will next appear for a pre trial review on February 7 next year with a trial set for July 22 2025.