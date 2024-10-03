Concerns over Wolverhampton shop’s links to jailed ex-owner ahead of licence hearing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The application by Mansour Fallahi Taleghani for Drinks2Go, believed to be the trading name of the new Manhattan Supermarket in Thornley Street, Wolverhampton, asks for permission to start selling alcohol again from the city centre shop.

Manhattan Supermarket replaced the disgraced Super Mahan shop, which saw its licence revoked in 2019 for selling cigarettes and ‘super-strength’ cider to a 15-year-old and its owner jailed for selling smuggled cigarettes in 2022.

The former Super Mahan owner Ahmad Sokhanvar Mahani was jailed for six months in 2022 over a “long history” of complaints and seizures of illicit tobacco, underage sales and licence breaches over the sale of super-strength alcohol.

Mr Mahani is now registered as director of the new Manhattan Supermarket.