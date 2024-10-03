Express & Star
Wolverhampton fraudster who 'lost his passport on retreat' is wanted in the UK

A convicted Wolverhampton fraudster who claims he has been stranded in the Philippines for more than a year is wanted in the UK on harassment charges.

By Paul Jenkins
Published

Ainsley Cresswell, aged 55, travelled to Boracay in May 2023 for a solo mental health break and spiritual retreat amid a family crisis.

But the Express & Star can reveal he has a warrant issued in July last year for failing to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

Cresswell claims he has been stranded in the Phillipines for more that a year after his passport and wallet were stolen.

