Wolverhampton fraudster who 'lost his passport on retreat' is wanted in the UK

Ainsley Cresswell, aged 55, travelled to Boracay in May 2023 for a solo mental health break and spiritual retreat amid a family crisis.

But the Express & Star can reveal he has a warrant issued in July last year for failing to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

Cresswell claims he has been stranded in the Phillipines for more that a year after his passport and wallet were stolen.