Wolverhampton fraudster who 'lost his passport on retreat' is wanted in the UK
A convicted Wolverhampton fraudster who claims he has been stranded in the Philippines for more than a year is wanted in the UK on harassment charges.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Ainsley Cresswell, aged 55, travelled to Boracay in May 2023 for a solo mental health break and spiritual retreat amid a family crisis.
But the Express & Star can reveal he has a warrant issued in July last year for failing to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.
Cresswell claims he has been stranded in the Phillipines for more that a year after his passport and wallet were stolen.