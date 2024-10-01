Wolverhampton students team up with local police force for forensics training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The four-week Crime Scene Investigation course, hosted for the first time by the University and West Midlands Police, was launched in August. The course, licensed by the College of Policing, covered crime scene management, forensic considerations around drugs and firearms, as well as recovering forensic evidence.

Taking place at the University’s Lord Swarj Paul Business School and Locard House, the course was made up of both theory and practical elements. The University has a specially constructed house with each room set up as a crime scene. The University of Wolverhampton formed a partnership with West Midlands Police Forensic Science team last year to enhance student learning and provide employability opportunities.

With opportunities ranging from professional practice research projects and work experience placements and access to West Midlands Police careers events.

Taran McKay, one of the students on the course and a Forensic Scene Investigator (Level One) at West Midlands Police, said: “The course has been very informative and helped to solidify the knowledge gained prior to starting the course.

“The course has given me more confidence to build on the skills and techniques picked up. Going to a crime scene knowing and feeling confident in what you’re doing is massive and that will instil confidence in the public. I will use the skills learnt from the course throughout my career.”

Rebecca Flanagan, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “It’s been great to welcome students from all different backgrounds onto the course, with or without forensic experience, and to have helped students in the areas they wanted to develop.

“One area students mentioned was being able to develop their photography skills and looking at evidential photography. We gauged that from the beginning, and this has been a real focus through the four-week course, making sure we expose the students to different environments and conditions where they could develop their skills.

“We hope the course further develops and expands and to not only work with West Midlands Police candidates, but also students from other local forces.”

Louise Chapman, Forensics Investigations Manager at West Midlands Police, said: “The feedback we’ve had from facilitators on the course content and delivery has been excellent, with the facilities also being very good for learning.

“I’m immensely grateful for the relationship the University has built with the force. With the University having ties with the second largest police force in the country, this is a key selling point for students.

“As a force, we are constantly looking at ways we can improve ourselves, how we can innovate, opening ourselves up and exposing more about our roles and what we do on a daily basis.”