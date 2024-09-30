Train services cancelled between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton due to flooding issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Railway said road transport had been ordered to shuttle passengers between these stations in both directions.

Posting on X, West Midlands Railway wrote: "Flooding between Shrewsbury & Wolverhampton.

"Services running between these stations will be cancelled until further notice

"Road transport has been ordered to shuttle between these stations in both directions."

It is understood there are flooding issues at Wellington.

There was more disruption due to a tree blocking the line between Snow Hill and Dorridge, in the Solihull area, this morning.

Buses were ordered to shuttle passengers between Snow Hill and Dorridge, and Dorridge and Stratford-Upon-Avon.