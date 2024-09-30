Boots announces closure of seven shops - including four in Wolverhampton alone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Multiple branches of Boots have been confirmed to have - or will have by the end of October - closed their shutters for the last time in Wolverhampton, Dudley and Staffordshire, as the mega-firm announced the final innings of three hundred stores across the country.

Four stores have closed in Wolverhampton in the Scotlands, Bilston, Bradmore and Castelcroft. Two stores have closed in Staffordshire in Cannock and Tamworth, while one store has closed in Brierley Hill.

The ever-present store has been a stalwart in our town centres for decades, first opening in Nottingham in 1849 and blossoming across our region ever since.

Boots Hearingcare at Merry Hill. Photo: Merry Hill

But the firm's parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance, have followed up on a their promise in June last year when it stated that 650 stores would be closed to save more than £600 million, reports the Metro.

The exact locations that have closed - or will have by the end of October:

Wolverhampton 2 Blackhalve Lane, The Scotlands, Wolverhampton.

Bilston The Health Centre, Prouds Lane, Bilston, Wolverhampton.

Wolverhampton 8 Trysull Road, Bradmore, Wolverhampton.

Castlecroft 92 Windmill Lane, Castlecroft, Wolverhampton.

Brierley Hill Off Squires Court, Withymoor Village, Brierley Hill.

Cannock 1 Church Street, Cannock, Staffordshire.

Tamworth 18-24 Ankerside, Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Black Country residents want to see more shops in their towns

It comes as locals across the region have become frustrated with what they say is a lack of development in the region's towns, leaving residents with little to do and little reason for people to visit which they say is leaving youngsters to 'get up to no good' but also affecting local businesses who are seeing a lack in footfall.

Earlier this year, locals in Tipton vented their frustration in the lack of shops in their town while claiming that decades earlier it was a bustling hub for local business.

Security guard Eddie, 28, said: “Because I work in security, I know a lot of what’s going on in the town.

“My favourite part is the community, everyone knows each other and interacts with each other, you don’t get that in big cities anymore.

“Community spirit exists in Tipton still, and the reason is because we’re a small town and don’t have a lot to do, but we do have each other.

“The town needs to be brought back to life, we used to have butchers, bakers and one of the best markets in the Black Country, now it’s usually about three stalls.

“We don’t have anything to do, there’s no investment at all.

“We have people who have lived here all their life, and some that have moved here and we all see one common thing - all the shops are closed.

“I moved here as a child with my mum and brother, we had some stuff to do every day, but now the only thing to do here is leave.”

The Express & Star has approached Boots for comment.