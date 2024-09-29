Tears and cheers as Manny completes toughest challenge yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Manny Singh Kang was joined by family, friends and supporters on Saturday as he entered the final hours and minutes of his 48-hour continuous walk around Molineux Stadium in aid of Dementia UK.

The 51-year-old had battled through heavy rain, sore feet and fatigue throughout the walk since starting at 4.30pm on Thursday, but had maintained good spirits throughout and also had not completed one lap on his own, with at least one person there to walk with him.

Manny begins his final lap flanked by family and friends

This included year six pupils from Long Knowle School, fellow Wolves supporters, members of Dementia UK, Wolverhampton West MP Warinder Juss and even a lap with Wolves vice-president and heavy metal legend Robert Plant.

Manny even enjoyed a visit from rock royalty as Robert Plant joined him for a lap

As the final laps approached, Manny was joined by his wife, daughter and other family members and was cheered throughout by Wolves supporters heading for the stadium.

Former Wolverhampton South West MP Rob Marris and current Wolverhampton West MP Warinder Juss joined Manny on Friday morning

He was also given the privilege by Wolverhampton Wanderers of walking around the edge of the pitch for his final lap, with supporters already inside the stadium applauding him and donating money to the cause.

Manny and co are joined on pitchside by the Wolves mascots and Steve Bull

As he approached the tunnel where players were coming out to warm up, a stadium announcement congratulated him on his achievement, while the Wolves mascots and Wolves legend Steve Bull were there to greet him and pose for a photo with him.

People came from all around the region to give Manny their love and support

The walk saw participation from people old and young

The final leg of the walk took Manny and his supporters through the gate between the Billy Wright Stand and Stan Cullis Stand and into a wall of sound as supporters gave him a rapturous reception in acknowledgement of his achievement.

There was loud applause and plenty of support for Manny as he passed the Billy Wright statue

As he completed the final steps of the walk, which saw him take 275,743 steps, equal to 187.62 kilometres, he was overcome with emotion, sharing a moment with his family, before offering final words of thanks to everyone who had supported him.

He said: "It was all absolutely worth it and it has been incredible and I've even gone over by two minutes!

It was an emotional occasion for Manny and his family at the end of the walk

"Thank you to everybody who has donated and given to the cause and I haven't had the chance to look at all the messages, but I will once I get the chance to lie down.

Manny Singh Kang completed 187 kilometres and more than 275,000 steps over two days of walking

"Just a big thank you to everyone for sharing the story and helping people who have this critical and cruel illness."

Manny Singh Kang's JustGiving page is still open for donations and can be found here.