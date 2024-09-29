Tears and cheers as Manny completes toughest challenge yet
There were tears and cheers as an inspirational fundraiser completed what might have been his toughest challenge yet.
Manny Singh Kang was joined by family, friends and supporters on Saturday as he entered the final hours and minutes of his 48-hour continuous walk around Molineux Stadium in aid of Dementia UK.
The 51-year-old had battled through heavy rain, sore feet and fatigue throughout the walk since starting at 4.30pm on Thursday, but had maintained good spirits throughout and also had not completed one lap on his own, with at least one person there to walk with him.
This included year six pupils from Long Knowle School, fellow Wolves supporters, members of Dementia UK, Wolverhampton West MP Warinder Juss and even a lap with Wolves vice-president and heavy metal legend Robert Plant.
As the final laps approached, Manny was joined by his wife, daughter and other family members and was cheered throughout by Wolves supporters heading for the stadium.
He was also given the privilege by Wolverhampton Wanderers of walking around the edge of the pitch for his final lap, with supporters already inside the stadium applauding him and donating money to the cause.
As he approached the tunnel where players were coming out to warm up, a stadium announcement congratulated him on his achievement, while the Wolves mascots and Wolves legend Steve Bull were there to greet him and pose for a photo with him.
The final leg of the walk took Manny and his supporters through the gate between the Billy Wright Stand and Stan Cullis Stand and into a wall of sound as supporters gave him a rapturous reception in acknowledgement of his achievement.
As he completed the final steps of the walk, which saw him take 275,743 steps, equal to 187.62 kilometres, he was overcome with emotion, sharing a moment with his family, before offering final words of thanks to everyone who had supported him.
He said: "It was all absolutely worth it and it has been incredible and I've even gone over by two minutes!
"Thank you to everybody who has donated and given to the cause and I haven't had the chance to look at all the messages, but I will once I get the chance to lie down.
"Just a big thank you to everyone for sharing the story and helping people who have this critical and cruel illness."
Manny Singh Kang's JustGiving page is still open for donations and can be found here.