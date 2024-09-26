Police arrest man after two thefts at stores in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Neighbourhood officers arrested a suspect at an address in Whitmore Reans on Tuesday evening after a shop in Newhampton Road East was robbed earlier that afternoon.

A shop in Rugby Street was also robbed on Saturday afternoon.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with two counts of robbery and was held in overnight He is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Thursday)