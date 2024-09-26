Police arrest man after two thefts at stores in Wolverhampton
Police have charged a man with robbery after two stores in Wolverhampton were targeted earlier this week.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Neighbourhood officers arrested a suspect at an address in Whitmore Reans on Tuesday evening after a shop in Newhampton Road East was robbed earlier that afternoon.
A shop in Rugby Street was also robbed on Saturday afternoon.
A 42-year-old man has been charged with two counts of robbery and was held in overnight He is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Thursday)