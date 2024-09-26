Wolverhampton man tries to solve mystery of long lost aunt who vanished 106 years ago

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x94dynm

Roger Jeavons of Tettenhall has been trying to piece together the whereabouts of his mother's sister Lilian Maud Broom, known simply as Lily, who was born in Wolverhampton in 1898 but disappeared from the family home on Armistice Day 1918 aged 20, never to be seen again.

Lily was the daughter of William and Elizabeth Broome, of All Saints Road, Wolverhampton, her brother was William and her sister, Roger's mother Dulcie who was born in 1909.

Roger Jeavons is trying to find out what happened to his auntie Lilian Maud Broome Her. he holds the birth certificate and old pictures of Lilian at around 1918 aged around 20..

He contacted the Express & Star to see if anyone knew Lilian as his mother wished all her life to find out about her sister. Sadly, she died in 2007 aged 98, but since then Roger has vowed to continue the search.

He said: "Mom thought that Lily may have had an association with 'an army man, possibly a captain' and may therefore have gone abroad, but I suspect that Lily may have gone away with someone entirely different, and possibly not very far away at all.

Two photos of Lily as a young lady

"The last mom ever heard from Lily was a birthday card received around 1923 which mum recalled read “From Lily and baby Joan," so she may have had a daughter

"But after an extensive 30-year search, I cannot trace any marriage for our Lily though there are several dead ends and her married name is not known.

"On the possibility that Lily did not marry and her name therefore remained as Broome, I have still found no trace of her.

A treasured picture of Roger's mum (Lily's sister) Dulcie with a picture of her grandson Matthew who is helping in the search.

"Mum spoke of Lily now and again and it left a bit of a hole in her life – she would often say how she wondered what had happened to Lily and because of this and my own curiosity I have made it my goal to find out what happened."

Roger started his research at Wolverhampton reference library before the records were put on computer but could find no trace and he is beginning to think she may be abroad.

He said Lily's daughter Joan would not be alive today but any of her grandchildren may be and would be between the ages of 61 and 83.

Anyone who can help can write to Roger at 106 Tyninghame Ave, Tettenhall or call him on 01902 758 886.