New-look, bright and modern store opens its doors to public

A new look H Samuell has opened its doors in The Gallery at the Mander Centre in Wolverhampton, with a bright and modern interior and a host of new features to improve and enhance their shopping experience.

H Samuel said that every aspect of the refurbishment had been thoughtfully designed with local shoppers in mind.

Store manager Ian Griffiths said: “We wanted our Wolverhampton customers to feel right at home from the moment they enter our store.

“We’re here to help them celebrate the special moments in their lives and we’re also a destination for fashion lovers to discover the latest jewellery looks and trends so we really wanted to bring this to life in our store,” he explained.

H Samuel has opened the doors to its new look store

“Amongst the fresh, bright and modern interior/exterior and new diamond, jewellery and watch displays, we’re thrilled to have introduced a Perfect Piercing Studio, where customers can create their own look from our extensive earring collection and a new gold wall, for layering inspiration as well as statement pieces.

“We’re really excited and hope our customers will love our makeover."

To celebrate the opening of the new-look store, from September 27 to 29, H Samuel is inviting shoppers to join them for a glass of bubbly and a weekend of giveaways, money-off vouchers and the chance to win a £1,000 gift card.

The store has a bright and modern interior

H Samuel Wolverhampton is part of a multimillion-pound store investment programme by parent company Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland, with a total of 41 H Samuel stores and 14 Ernest Jones stores across the UK being refurbished.

Managing Director Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland, Neil Old, said : “This significant investment underscores our dedication to local high streets and shopping centres across the country.

"We believe that a vibrant retail sector is a vital part of a thriving community and we hope our refurbished stores will be warmly welcomed by local shoppers."