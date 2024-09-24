Beverley Knight returns home to Wolverhampton - we take a look at the soul singer's rise to stardom

https://www.thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/events/beverley-knight/

After a triumphant 2023 that included a phenomenal new studio record, on top of a rapturous UK headline tour to celebrate her 50th birthday, she returned earlier this year with a new track ‘Not Prepared For You’ - written by stellar US songwriter Diane Warren. It was taken from her critically acclaimed studio album, The Fifth Chapter.

Beverley Knight attending the Mobo Awards, at the Utilita Arena Sheffield this year

Beverley arrives back in Wolverhampton after a date at The Royal Albert Hall on Monday.

As she prepares for a triumphant return to the city where she was born in 1973 , here is all you need to know about Beverley Knight.

Born in Wolverhampton on March 22 1973, Beverley Knight is a singer, songwriter, actress and radio personality.

She released her first album, The B-Funk, in 1995.

Heavily influenced by American soul music icons such as Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin, she has released nine studio albums.

She is best known chart wise for her hit singles "Greatest Day"; "Get Up"; "Shoulda Woulda Coulda"; "Come as You Are" and "Keep This Fire Burning."

Beverley Knight

After releasing a platinum-selling compilation album in 2006, Knight went on to tour the UK with a reformed Take That.

Also in 2006, she starred in the BBC music TV series Just the Two of Us, a role she repeated a year later.

She has hosted the BBC Radio 2 show Beverley's Gospel Nights, which explored the origins and impact of gospel music. The show ran for six seasons until 2009 and included interviews with stars such as Michelle Williams and Shirley Caesar.

In 2012 she sang at the London Paralympic Opening Ceremony with a recorded version of her performance released on iTunes.

She made her first foray into musical theatre in September a year later, replacing Heather Headley as Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard.

In 2016, she released her eighth studio album, Soulsville and in 2019,celebrated 25 years in music with the release of the live album BK25 which was recorded with the Leo Green Orchestra.

Her ninth studio album, The Fifth Chapter, was released in October last year.

She has been nominated for two Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Actress in a Musical in 2015 and 2022 for her performances in Memphis and The Drifters Girl; On her third nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a musical for Sylvia, she won.

