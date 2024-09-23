Wolverhampton marathon fundraiser stunned by Pride of Britain award ahead of next challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Manny Singh Kang was presented with the ITV Central Regional Fundraiser of the Year award for Pride of Britain in a surprise ceremony at Birmingham New Street station on Friday.

The 51-year-old had been told by his managers at Network Rail, where he works as a community safety manager, that he was being photographed as part of a Hidden Heroes campaign, but was surprised by ITV Central presenter Steve Clamp with his award.

He said that the award, which was in recognition of achievements such as walks from Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton to Stamford Bridge in West London and St James's Park in Newcastle, was a real honour and also completely surreal.

Manny was named the ITV Central Regional Fundraiser of the Year for Pride of Britain

Manny Singh Kang poses with his award alongside Steve Clamp and Martin Colmey (operations director at Network Rail)

He said: "Everyone knows what the Pride of Britain Awards are and it's something that people watch and become inspired by watching and just to be nominated for something like that is just surreal because I like to think that what I do is pretty normal to me.

"I was lost for words when they presented it to me and it means that I've been invited to the televised awards ceremony in London on October 21 and will gather with all the other regional winners to hear when they'll announce the national winner.

"I think this just proves that when you do good things, these things will only follow because there people doing work in this society and getting people out there to give back and help wherever they can."

Mr Singh Kang said the award was wonderful acknowledgement for the charities he worked with and fundraised for because of the extra exposure they would get from this.

Manny was acknowledged by judges for his incredible fundraising achievements, such as walking from Wolverhampton to Newcastle. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

He also said it was a wonderful boost for him as he prepared for his latest challenge, a 48-hour walk around Molineux Stadium from 4.30pm on Thursday to 4.30pm on Saturday in support of Dementia UK and spoke about how the training was going.

He said: "I've not been able to get out as much as I would have liked, but I'm ready physically and I feel fit and strong and I've had so many messages of support and love and people telling me their stories, particularly about loved ones living with this condition.

Manny Singh Kang is preparing to walk around Molineux Stadium for 48 hours

"It's that inspiration which is going to get me through the 48-hours of walking, which will start and finish at the Billy Wright statue, and I know that the psychology of trying to stay away for that long is going to be hard, but I will give it everything I have.

"People are welcome to join me along the way for however long they want and I know that a lot of people are coming from London and Wales and there are schools coming out, so all the support means a lot."

To find out more about Manny Singh Kang and his 48-hour walking challenge, go to his JustGiving page.