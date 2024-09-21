Police issue appeal for woman missing from Finchfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, Wolverhampton Police asked the public if they had seen 30-year-old Lauren.

It said she was last seen in the early hours of the morning today, September 21, at 1.30am, wearing a black/ blue duffle coat with fur on and grey coloured pyjamas.

Image: Wolverhampton Police

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Police, said: "Have you seen Lauren, aged 30 years old, who’s missing from Finchfield

"Lauren was last seen 01:30 am 21/09/24, wearing a black/ blue duffle coat with fur on and grey coloured pyjamas.

"Call 999 if you see Lauren, quoting log 805 21/9/2."