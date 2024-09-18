Crash causes heavy traffic on main Wolverhampton road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Drives on the Black Country Route are experiencing heavy and slow moving traffic this morning due to a collision on the A454 Black Country Route Eastbound at Bentley Mill Way at around 6.30am today.

The crash is also causing congestion on Wolverhampton Road West heading into Walsall.

Traffic updates to follow.