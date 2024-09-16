How the late Jackson 5's Tito fell in love with Wolverhampton after just one visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tito Jackson was known for being a founding member of the hit pop group, Jackson 5, which spawned international hit tracks like Blame It On The Boogie, Who's Loving You and ABC, and dozens of other songs that defined an era.

Tragically, via an Instagram post released by his family this morning, it was announced that Tito had sadly died, with the family saying they were 'shocked, saddened and heartbroken'.

The post, which was posted by his sons, Taj Taryll and TJ, read: "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us.

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T’.

Tito also loved the Black Country Living Museum

"Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be “Tito Time” for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops. Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ."

As well as for his music, the musician was renowned for his love of the Black Country, specifically the city of Wolverhampton, where he once even attempted to buy a house.

Tito visited our beautiful city on numerous occasions, each time making sure to wear his beloved gold and black shirt along with his iconic sunglasses and bowler hat.