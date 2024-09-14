Watch: Broadcast personality Dicky Dodd gets extreme for first day of Wolverhampton sports event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The ribbon was finally cut at the anticipated FISE Experience event in Wolverhampton's Market Square, marking the first day of an epic three-day alternative sports event.

Among the dozens of scooter and BMX athletes and hordes of spectators, visitors could also see the Wolverhampton-based broadcast personality, who visited the event for its opening day.

The three-day competition features a range of events, including Freestyle BMX, Freestyle Scooter and breaking (break dancing).