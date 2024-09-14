Watch: Broadcast personality Dicky Dodd gets extreme for first day of Wolverhampton sports event
Radio host and online personality Dicky Dodd appeared on the first day of a three-day alternative sports event in Wolverhampton.
The ribbon was finally cut at the anticipated FISE Experience event in Wolverhampton's Market Square, marking the first day of an epic three-day alternative sports event.
Among the dozens of scooter and BMX athletes and hordes of spectators, visitors could also see the Wolverhampton-based broadcast personality, who visited the event for its opening day.
The three-day competition features a range of events, including Freestyle BMX, Freestyle Scooter and breaking (break dancing).