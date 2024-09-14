'Ticket pricing needs to be looked at' – Legendary front man speaks ahead of Wolverhampton visit

Graham Gouldman is bringing 10cc to the University of Wolverhampton at The Halls on Wednesday 9 October and spoke to the Express and Star about the gig and the wider issue of inflated ticket prices.

Legendary 10cc frontman Graham Gouldman

Earlier this month the competition watchdog launched an investigation after tickets for Oasis were allegedly inflated from their original price on third party websites by the time fans reached the checkout.

Gouldman, aged 78, has written songs for bands such as The Hollies and the Yardbands and was a founder member of 10cc in 1972 –the band have sold millions of records played countless gigs and by the end of this year will have performed around 80 concerts in 2024, including in the USA and Scandanavia as well as the UK.

Tickets for the band's Wolverhampton gig are on currently still on sale from £33 and Gouldman, who has played all over the world with them as well as a solo artist said the price advertised should be the price fans pay.

He said: "It doesn't really affect us because we are a constantly touring band with a loyal audience and the kind of venues we play you don't see people having to wait in online queues for hours on end for them to become available.

"But I do think something needs to be done about the issue because if a ticket for Oasis or any band is advertised at, let's say £100 then that's how it should stay.

10cc on stage

"I know some people might say it is supply and demand but fans put a lot of time, effort and money into getting tickets as well as physically going to the gig and it's not fair on them if they are having to pay more than what is advertised because it is online and their is a sudden hike at the end – it's a horrible thing to happen."

Gouldman said he was looking forward to playing at The Halls for the first time since it was re-opened and that he was doing what he loved.

He said: "We all love what we do it is like a family and in some ways with touring it has to be as you are living at such close quarters but there is nothing like playing live and hopefully that comes across with all the hits and a high energy performance the fans have come to expect."

Tickets for 10cc at The University of Wolverhampton at The Halls on October 9 are available from the website at www.thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/10cc