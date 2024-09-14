Appeal to find missing Wolverhampton girl, 12, not seen for more than 24 hours
Police are appealing for help to find a 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for more than 24 hours.
12-year-old Lilly, from Wolverhampton, was last seen at 8am on Friday.
West Midlands Police has said that she was wearing a white hoodie with red heart motif, red leggings and black and red Jordan trainers when she was last seen.
Officers have urged people to call 999 if they see her, quoting log 4691-130924.