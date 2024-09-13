Watch: Gnarly! Hundreds turn out for first day of extreme sports competition in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bmx'ers, scooter'ers and break-dancers flocked to Wolverhampton's Market Square on Friday to attend the first day of the FISE Experience sports competition.

The sun was shining as officials cut the ribbon on the event, marking the beginning of the three-day free competition that will see bike, scooter and break-dancing athletes from across the world visit the city for their chance to take the top spot on the podium.

The first day of the event featured a mixture of BMX freestyle riders, ranging from junior, amateur and intermediate levels, all taking to a half-pipe-and-spine course to show their skills.

The first day of the event also saw hundreds of spectators come to cheer on the amateur riders, with some visitors even bringing their own bikes and scooters to have a go at the temporary skate-park.