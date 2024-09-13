Metro drivers will test themselves against Europe's finest in Germany

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jasbir Kaur and Dawid Osika are in Frankfurt, Germany, to represent the West Midlands Metro in the prestigious European Tram Driver Championship.

Dawid and Jasbir who are competing in the European Tram Driver Championship in German at the weekend.

They will face a variety of skill-testing challenges alongside fellow tram drivers from across Europe. The competition will see them performing emergency stops with lightning-fast reactions required and another test where they must bringing the trams to a precise halt at a given marker.

One of the most anticipated events is “tram bowling,” where drivers must skilfully push a 1.5kg ball along the track between two marker posts.

Originally from Poland, Dawid, who now lives in Wednesbury is a former bus driver who said he is always up for new challenges and pushes himself to be the best.

Dawid Osika

Jasbir, from Wolverhampton, took a unique path to her role as a tram driver. Aafter working in a chocolate factory, she decided on a career change and discovered a love for trams.

Jasbir Kaur

She has since excelled behind the tram controls and in her spare time, nurtures her creative side with a passion for drawing,

The two drivers are being joined in Germany by Anthony Stanley, West Midland Metro’s head of operations and safety, who said the selection process had been rigorous.

He said: “We take great pride in our driving standards, and choosing the right people to represent our network was no easy task.

“After careful consideration, based on nominations from their colleagues and outstanding performance over the last few years, Jasbir and Dawid emerged as the top contenders.”

“We are excited to watch them compete against the best in Frankfurt and believe both have an excellent chance to bring home the title of European Tram Driver of the Year.”