Rising country music star set to rock stage of Wolverhampton restaurant

Rodeos in Wolverhampton will be welcoming singer/songwriter Steven Cade to the stage of the American BBQ restaurant on Canal Wharf on the edge of the city.

The singer will perform at Rodeos as part of a national tour on Thursday night, bringing his own brand of country music to the restaurant, which has become a hot bed for country music performers from across the Atlantic.

Owner Simon Parton said he had met with Steven when he was over in Nashville earlier in the year and said he was delighted to have another quality country music star come to Wolverhampton.

He said: "Who knew our journey would bring us some of Americas finest country music artist right into our hometown?

"We have so many customers travelling miles across the UK into Wolverhampton to see these artists, who perform regularly across America and alongside some huge worldwide singers.

"We have had Maggie Baugh, who one week is rocking the CMA’S singing with Keith Urban, then straight onto a plane across the pond to Wolverhampton to bring out the Country tunes.

"We have many American bands and performers calling us to arrange a set at Rodeos as we are regularly being described as the capital of country music in the UK in many bars in Nashville.

"It’s great for the town to bring so many people here and we’re selling out nearly all our live music nights, with even Xmas hoedowns all limited on the remaining few.

"Alongside the American artists, we have great UK artists performing here as the country music scene continues to grow."

Steven Cade performs at Rodeos at 7pm on Thursday night.