Former Wolves and Albion footballers raise thousands from annual golf event

The Wolves Former Players' Association hosted the event which featured chairman John Richards as well as vice chair Steve Daley and the likes of Geoff Palmer, Mel Eves and Kenny Hibbitt.

They also invited a former West Bromwich Albion to form a fourball team consisting of Mark Grew, Micky Fudge, Nicky Cross and Joe Mayo.

The 12th annual event featured a round of golf followed by evening meal including raffle, auction and entertainment

Steve Daley said: "“The event takes a lot of organising over several months but when we get to the day, the support that we receive makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“We never have to promote the day because the same teams come back year after year, 19 this time, and we always have so much support from supermarkets and other organisations donating food and drink to help keep our costs down which means more of the funds raised can go to the local charities.

“Add to that some fantastic raffle and auction prizes and there are so many different people who play a part in the success of the event.

“Everyone at Oxley Park looks after us so well, and, once again this year, so did the weather – it was another beautiful day with the course was in fantastic condition.

In recent years the causes that have benefitted have included Compton Care, the Good Shepherd, the Haven and the Crafty Gardener, with over £6,000 expected to be raised this time around.