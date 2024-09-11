Wolverhampton facing lack of housing despite need for ‘many years to come’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The latest assessment of risks faced by Wolverhampton Council places the authority on the highest category of alert based on risk and likelihood that there will not be a suitable housing supply to meet the population’s needs.

The council’s own risk assessment concludes vulnerable residents may need to be housed in temporary accommodation as demand rises and waiting lists increase.

The risk assessment goes on to predict the structure of the city’s population means the need for more housing, including specialist and supported units, is going to be on the rise for ‘many years to come’.

House building generic shot. Photo: George Makin LDR

The council report also says that while new affordable homes are in the pipeline, including work on around 80 new units in the summer/ autumn of 2024, there will not be enough building in the next four years to meet demand.

At a recent cabinet meeting, council leader, Councillor Stephen Simkins predicted providing temporary accommodation will be one of the highest demands on council spending in the next three years.

The new Labour government has announced an overhaul of the planning system designed to increase the number of homes being built in the UK.

Measures include reintroducing mandatory house building targets for councils, direct intervention from Westminster to clear ‘stalled’ building projects and the creation of 300 new planning officers roles.

Councillor Claire Holland, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “Homelessness and the lack of affordable housing is one of the most pressing issues facing councils.

“Urgent action is needed to ensure more housing is built to meet growing demand.

“In order to deliver more housing, councils need the proper levers to deliver proposals that genuinely support a faster build-out of schemes.

“This includes urgently introducing a ‘stalled sites’ council tax premium, as well as a streamlined compulsory purchase process to acquire stalled sites or sites where developers do not build out to agreed rates.”