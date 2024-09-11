'Music has been a part of me since I can remember': Wolverhampton born Bhangra star awarded honorary doctorate in life long achievement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton-born music producer Harpreet Singh Jandu, known by his stage name, PBN, appeared alongside jubilant students to be presented an honorary doctorate in the field of music for his efforts in the arts and business.

The producer, singer and songwriter is known for his work in the Bhangra music scene, working with an ever-increasing number of UK and abroad-based Desi music artists.

The music producer took to the stage to be granted his award, being cheered on by students, lecturers and now fellow doctors for his work in the field of the arts and business.

Wolverhampton musician PBN received an honorary doctorate from Wolverhampton University

Talking about being granted the honorary award, PBN said: "I was born and bred in Wolverhampton, I studied business at this University.

"I just feel honoured and overwhelmed that the university has recognised my work over the years."

PBN is well-known in the Bhangra music scene, working with artists from the UK and abroad

The Desi icon started his music career while studying for a business degree at the University of Wolverhampton, saying business was 'his career', but music was 'his passion'.

He said: "Music has been in me since I was a toddler. I was that kid who was always the first on the dance floor, I loved it.

"I absorbed music from a very early age. It was my hobby, my passion. I got told that Wolverhampton Council had opened a recording studio called Sam Sharpe's and I went there afterschool every day.

The artist said he is 'honoured' to receive the degree from the alma mater

"I learnt production techniques from a producer there and I actually met another artist from Wolverhampton, Beverley Knight, who was working on her album at the time. I sat in on those sessions. It was amazing. It really has been an honour."

Hundreds of students flooded the main stage of Wolverhampton's Civic Halls to accept their degrees after years of intense studying.