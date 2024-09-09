Ashcroft announces Wolverhampton date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

He will play the venue on Sunday October 27, just two days after playing the Royal Albert Ha in London with a string section.

Ashcroft former the Verve in 1989 and in 1997 self penned the album Urban Hymns that is still the 18th best selling album in the UK. It earned him the Ivor Novello award in 1998 for songwriter of the year.

Since going sole when the band split up a year later, he has released six solo top three UK albums, Alone with Everybody, Keys to the World and These People and has toured consistently to sell out audiences.

Tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday and for more information go to www.thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/events/richard-ashcroft/#information-section