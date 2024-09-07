Jailed: Man who stole thousands of pounds from vulnerable customers at Wednesfield cash point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amran Naaim carried out the offences outside Lloyds Bank in Church Street, Wednesfield between September last year and April this year, getting away with £4,060 in total from innocent customers of the bank who were attempting to use the machine to withdraw cash.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Amongst his victims was a 71-year-old man who he followed and took his bank card, and a man who he duped out of over £400 which was earmarked for his wedding.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Naaim, aged 30, had a long record of 20 convictions involving 51 offences dating back to 2007, mainly for dishonesty, theft , robbery and fraud and had spent a substantial amount of time already in prison.