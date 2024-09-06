Lasting memorial to history of college laid in foundations of new campus in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Students from Wolverhampton College laid a time capsule in the foundations of the new City Learning Quarter in the centre of Wolverhampton on Thursday.

The capsule contains prospectuses, photographs, newsletters, article and other memorabilia showcasing the college's long history as a further education provider in the city.

It also contains a message from the college to whoever finds it in the future, as well as a letter from Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city development, jobs and skills, who was present at the laying of the capsule alongside college principal and chief executive Louise Fall.

Both said they were delighted to be at the campus, which has been taking shape on the corner of Bilston Street and Garrick Street since construction began in January, and spoke of the importance of the new campus for students and for the city.

Mihaly Hlatky and Dennis Okoro are joined Chris Burden and Louise Fall as they begin to bury the time capsule

Councillor Burden said: "This is an amazing thing to be at because we're genuinely seeing the fabric of our city transforming and this is not just the college, it's adult learning and the library and a whole new college being built.

"This is a whole new city block and it'll see thousands more people coming into the city centre each day once it opens and we want jobs and skills in the future to have kids from here and go into high level learning and high level jobs.