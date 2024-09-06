Friends and relatives of man with links to Bilston and Walsall are sought
Relatives or friends of a man who passed away recently are being asked to get in touch with the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Court of Protection team so his funeral can be arranged.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Michael Craig Lawrence, who was 33, had been living in Bilston and may have originally been from the Walsall area.
Anyone who is related to Mr Lawrence, or who has any information which may help trace his relatives, is asked to call the protection and funerals
officer Elaine Thursfield on 07771 836846 or Diane Washbrook on 07967 769826.
Alternatively they can e-mail elaine.thursfield@wolverhampton.gov.uk court.ofprotection@wolverhampton.gov.uk.