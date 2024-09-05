'Prison made me broken': Nursing student cleared of kidnap charge speaks out about custody ordeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Safia Ahmadei was accused of conspiring to kidnap a premature baby at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton and 'scouting' the maternity ward for a baby.

But after an 11-day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court she was found not guilty – the jury took just 48 minutes to acquit her on August 16.

Ms Ahmadei, who came to England from Afghanistan in 2011, enrolled on a nursing course at the University of Wolverhampton in 2022.

She maintained her innocence since her arrest in February this year and said her reputation had been destroyed as well as her career.

The mother-of-two was on remand in prison for six months awaiting trial, where she said she was attacked three times by other inmates.

In an interview with the BBC she said: "Prison made me broken – behind the door, in the dark, thinking about my two flowers... my children."

Ms Ahmadei maintains an innocent encounter with a distressed new mum on the neonatal ward led to her being arrested, charged and facing trial accused of trying to steal her baby.

She admitted in court being on the ward a number of times but said she was trying to help the woman with a concern over her baby and the hospital's air conditioning unit.

When she was cleared of the charges, an internal investigation into the case was launched by the university.

Ms Ahmadei said: "I close my eyes and I still hear the noise of the keys, the chain and the nightmare of being attacked because people thought I had tried to snatch a baby."

She added rumours and misinformation about her online had been devastating.

"My family are not letting me see social media, or the news reports, because they know if I see something it will make me more upset," she said.

Despite her experience, Ms Ahmadei is still pursuing a career in nursing and hopes to be re-enrolled on a course.

She said: "I'm a strong mother. I will get my degree - but I worry that there could be another Safia in the future."

West Midlands Police and the Crown Prosecution Service both said they accepted the court's decision and respected the jury's decision whilst the University of Wolverhampton said an internal investigation was ongoing and that Ms Ahmadei would remain suspended until its conclusion.