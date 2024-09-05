Bereaved husband going extra mile to raise funds for charity which helped his wife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Adam Broadhead is hoping to raise £40,000, to symbolise his wife Sandy’s 40 years of life, for palliative and bereavement support charity, Compton Care, where Sandy received end of life care in 2023.

The 39-year-old from Fordhouses has already scaled Snowdon by sunrise and will be walking from Wolverhampton to Sandy’s hometown of Birkenhead, a journey that will take him 24 hours.

In October, he will also be doing a skydive and is organising a charity football match.

Sandy was cared for on Compton’s Inpatient Unit following a diagnosis of metastatic bone cancer, secondary breast cancer.

Before her passing, the charity said she had expressed her intense desire to give back to Compton to ensure that others facing similar challenges would receive the same compassionate care that she did.

Sandy and Adam's wedding day was made special by the appearance of alpacas

Sandy’s diagnosis came as the couple were looking forward to a long-awaited wedding in Greece and while these plans were put on hold, with Compton’s assistance, Sandy and Adam were able to fulfil their dream of a wedding, complete with a surprise visit from two adorable alpacas.

He said: “Compton’s commitment to Sandy’s care extended far beyond specialist clinical treatment.

"From managing Sandy’s extreme pain to providing emotional support for myself and our children, Beau and Brody, Compton Care supported the whole family during this challenging time.

"The team brought us light on our darkest days, even helping to organise our wedding day, a memory I will cherish forever.

"To honour Sandy’s legacy of love and kindness and her wish to give back to Compton, I am taking on a series of fundraising challenges.

"From walking from family home in Wolverhampton to her hometown of Birkenhead, to the charity match at our son’s football club, which we took over with friends, all are meaningful to Sandy and will keep her generous, adventurous spirit alive.”

Adam and #TeamSandy hiking Snowdon by Sunrise in Sandy's memory

To support Adam Broadhead in his fundraising efforts, the charity has launched the In Sandy’s Memory Appeal.

Lee Newman, head of fundraising at Compton Care, said: “It was our privilege to care for Sandy, Adam and their children and it is our privilege again to support Adam reach his poignant goal to raise £40,000 for us in memory of his wife Sandy.

“We cannot thank Adam enough for his fundraising efforts and wish him lots of luck in completing each challenge.

"Every penny raised will go towards providing specialist care and support to other families like Adam and Sandy’s, when they need it most.”

To find out more about Sandy’s journey and Adam’s fundraising efforts, or donate to the In Sandy’s Memory Appeal, go to comptoncare.org.uk/SandyandAdam