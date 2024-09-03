Three teens arrested after suspected stolen car spotted by police in Bilston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were on patrol in the town on Monday evening when they spotted the Peugeot 308.

They believed it had been stolen from a nearby street earlier in the day.

The vehicle failed to stop for police but came to a halt on Ashley Street, where the three occupants of the car made off, but were arrested shortly after.

The three teens, two aged 17 and one aged 15, were all arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, West Midlands Police said they remain in custody helping officers with their enquiries.