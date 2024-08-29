Two men set to face court over robbery of scooter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The two men were arrested on Wednesday at addresses near West Park in Wolverhampton by officers from West Midlands Police as part of an investigation into the robbery on Francis Street in Whitmore Reans on August 22.

The two men, aged 16 and 20, were charged with robbery, while the 20-year-old also received a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both men were set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates on Thursday morning.

