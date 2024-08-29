Parking 'free for all' in disabled bays in Wolverhampton city centre claims driver

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Disabled driver Alan Perkins said his car was the only one displaying a disabled 'blue badge' in the disabled parking area in Exchange Street, Wolverhampton, when he visited the city last week.

Exchange Street, which runs from Queen Square to the Civic Centre in Cheapside, has designated disabled pays for six cars.

But Mr Perkins said five of the spaces were taken by cars not displaying disabled parking permits when he visited the city on Wednesday last week.