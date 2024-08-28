Taxi drivers set to make their voices heard over pay and conditions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The demonstration is being held by members of the Private Hire Drivers Alliance (PHDA) on St Peter's Square in Wolverhampton city centre between 1pm and 2pm today (August 28).

It is one of a number of events held by the PHDA and relates to pay, recruitment and safer working conditions.

Wolverhampton Council have said that the Licensing team at the Civic Centre has met with members of the PHDA to listen to their concerns, but has also made them aware that the council has no powers to address any of the demands being made.

The demonstration also follows on from other events held by the PHDA, including a recent event outside operators' offices in Birmingham.

“Issues raised by the PHDA include a request for local authorities to set higher minimum pay standards, to introduce regulations to limit operators with new driver caps and to improve driver safety at work.

“There is no provision in any legislation for any councils to set the fares paid for private hire journeys. The council is also not legally able to refuse applications for private hire vehicles to limit their numbers.”