Concerns growing for girl, 15, missing from Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Police have released an appeal to help find Rahma, 15, from Wolverhampton.

Officers said they are growing concerned for the girl's welfare.

Rahma is approximately 5ft 6ins, has curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, white and purple shorts and grey Crocs.

Rahma is also known to have links to Birmingham and Bradford.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Rahma? The 15-year-old has gone missing from #Wolverhampton and we are concerned for her welfare.

"If you see her call 999 immediately, quoting PID number 411287."