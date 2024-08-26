Wolverhampton crowned 'second most frustrating city' to drive around UK – find out what we thought when we tested the roads ourselves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The city of Wolverhampton, as beautiful as it is, came under fire by car insurance provider Marshmallow who found that out of 50 towns and cities, Wolverhampton ranked among the worst.

Not only did our great city achieve a bad overall rank in the report, but we ranked the second worst which also included Swindon and Leeds.

So, frustrated and confused, I aimed to set out in my trusty Volvo to see if it was really all that bad – but first, I wanted to see what residents thought.

'It's good, apart from the other drivers'

John Walsh from Whitmore Reans doesn't drive, but said the roads are terrible to cross

Hitting the streets, I talked to a range of drivers and non-drivers in Wolverhampton city centre to see if they believed the statistics to be true.

What shocked me was that the majority of road users didn't think driving in Wolverhampton was that bad, especially when compared to Birmingham, Swindon or London.

However, what they did think was that the issues on the roads were caused by 'other drivers' who cut in, undertake and drive 'like maniacs'.

Tyler Price, one motorbike rider in Wolverhampton, said: "It's a bit surprising yeah. Wolverhampton is definitely not the second worst place to drive, not compared to some places.