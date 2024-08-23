Revealed: which schools spend the most per pupil
Statistics reveal the highest spending secondary schools per pupil in Wolverhampton with Aldersley High top of the charts
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 1,251 pupil campus in Codsall spends £8,242 per student while Ormiston NEW Academy in Fordhouses was second, spending £8,009 on each of its 867 pupils.
St Matthias School in Wolverhampton was third, shelling out £7,962 on each of its 882 students with Bushbury’s Moreton School, which has 1,020 students, was fourth with a figure of £7,866 per pupil.
In fifth place was Ormiston SWB Academy which spends £7,804 on each of its 1,166 pupils.
The latest statistics apply to the 2022/23 financial year when spending per pupil in Wolverhampton ranged from £8,242 to £4,174.
Nationally the average spend per pupil in the same financial year was £7,200, in Dudley the range in spending per pupil goes from £11,000 to £6,434.
There are many factors affecting what a school spends per pupil however studies have shown extra spending has the greatest positive impact on disadvantaged pupils receiving free school meals.
In terms of academic achievement across a whole school population, a study for the University of York by academics Cheti Nicoletti and Birgitta Rabe found an extra £1,000 can boost maths, English and science GCSE grades by three percent for low attainment pupils and nine percent for high achievers.
In a report published in March 2024, before the general election, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) predicted increases in school spending will mean a historical high in 2024/25.
The IFS said: “This is not really much of an achievement. Prior to 2010, school spending per pupil was usually at a record level every year.
“As a society, we have generally chosen to increase real-terms spending on schools as we have seen economic growth and become richer.
“The fact that school spending per pupil was not at a record high between 2010 and 2023 reflects the fact that we have just seen a historically large real-terms cut in spending per pupil.”