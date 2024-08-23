Metro services affected by signal failure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Metro have put out a message to let passengers know that trams will be stopping at the Royal due to a signal failure.

It means that services will not run to Pipers Row and Wolverhampton Station while the issue is worked on, with all services turning at the Royal.

The service also said that services would continue to operate as normal between the Royal and Edgbaston Village.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Due to signal failure, trams will be turning at the Royal.

"There will be no services between the Royal and Wolverhampton Station.

"Trams will be operating as normal between the Royal and Edgbaston Village."