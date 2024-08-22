Night of glamour as masquerade ball aims to raise vital funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Haven Wolverhampton’s Masquerade Ball is taking place on Saturday, October 12 to raise vital funds to support women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

The Haven, which is Wolverhampton's leading provider of domestic abuse support services for women and children, is hosting the fundraising event at the Mount Hall Hotel in Tettenhall, with everyone invited to the ball for a night of celebration to raise money.

Guests will don a mask of their choice and black-tie attire while they enjoy the surroundings of the historical country manor, with the event a chance for people to socialise and have fun with colleagues, friends, or family.

The event starts at 6.30pm with a drinks reception, followed by a three-course dinner, and a whole host of entertainment on offer including a casino and disco, plus a charity raffle and auction to raise further funds.

Tickets for the event are available to buy until September 26, unless the event sells out beforehand.

Tables of 10 are available to be booked priced at a cost of £60 per person for a standard ticket that includes the three-course meal; £80 per person for a gold package ticket that includes the three-course meal and two bottles of house wine and two beer buckets; and, £100 per person for a VIP ticket that includes a bottle of rose prosecco, a bottle of white prosecco, two beer buckets, and £100 fun money to spend on the casino tables.

The event is sponsored by IT-Works, the professional IT solution provider.

Hayley Powell, The Haven's senior fundraiser, said: “Join us for an evening of style and mystery at our Masquerade Ball, where guests will get to wear their most glamorous garments finished with a magnificent mask.

The Ball will take place on October 12 at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall

"Following the success of The Haven’s 50th Anniversary Ball last year, we are back for 2024 and promise our guests a night to remember.

"Tables are selling fast, so we recommend you book soon to avoid any disappointment.

“Let’s all join forces for a night of celebration, all in aid of continuing to provide a sanctuary and support for women and children who have been subjected to abuse.

"Together, we can help to end violence against women and girls.”

As a nod to the impact of The Haven Wolverhampton’s support, Louise, a woman who stayed in its safe accommodation, said on leaving the service: "I just want to say thank you to all staff members of The Haven who helped me when nobody was with me.

"I came with nothing at that time and you always gave me physical, mental, and financial support.

"Everything is done because of you all. Now I am feeling at ease because I got everything which is needed for survival on this planet.”

To book tickets, go to havenrefuge.org.uk/event/masqueradeball/ or contact give@havenrefuge.org.uk for more information.