Leading charity becomes council's advocacy service

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wolverhampton Council has appointed VoiceAbility as its new advocacy service provider, helping to ensure that people's voices, wishes and preferences are heard, their rights are upheld, and their needs are met, particularly when they have difficulty in speaking up for themselves or are concerned that they are not being heard.

Voice and rights charity VoiceAbility began providing services for people across Wolverhampton on Friday, with highly trained and qualified advocates on hand to support people with decisions about their health, care and wellbeing.

The service is free, independent and confidential.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: “Advocacy is designed to empower people to have a voice, speaking for them when they can't and supporting them to speak for themselves when they can.

“It also defends and safeguards their rights, and ensures their views and wishes are genuinely considered when decisions are being made about their lives.

“If you need help understanding your options, VoiceAbility will listen and make sure you’re heard when it matters most.

"Advocates will support you to get what you need to live the life you want.

“If you or someone you know feels they do not have enough of a say in decisions about treatment or care, if you want to understand your rights, or would like support while going through social care or NHS services, VoiceAbility is there to help you to get your voice heard.”

Amanda Mills, VoiceAbility’s operations manager for the area, said: “VoiceAbility is passionate about supporting people to be heard when it matters most.

“We’re delighted to be working with Wolverhampton Council and support networks across the area to reach as many people who need our services as possible.

“If you think you or a friend or family member would benefit from support to be heard in decisions about health or social care, you can call us for free on 0300 303 1660 or refer yourself for support on our website.”

To find out more about advocacy , visit the VoiceAbility website, which provides information about what advocacy is and what is available locally and also has information to download and translate into over 40 languages, including the spoken word.

To make an enquiry or referral, email helpline@voiceability.org, call free on 0300 303 1660, or visit voiceability.org/wolverhampton.