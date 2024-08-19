Wolverhampton rapper teams up with chicken shop to bring out new meal with a message

Trill originally worked with Dixy Chicken in 2019 on a recipe and meal deal and used the franchise as a way of getting his message of positivity out to a wider audience.

Now he is doing it again and has teamed up with the chain at its shop in Market Street to present the new Trill Deal Wrap Meal.

Rapper, music promoter and Wolverhampton resident Trill Troy has released his own meal in the city centre at the Dixy Chicken takeaway for the second time

Complete with a music track which can be found on YouTube, he is hoping the secret recipe in his food will win the hearts and minds of the city's youth.

Trill is all about Wolverhampton and representing the city, and as well as recording his own music and having his own channel, has worked with artists such as SX, Sophie Lou and others.

Talking to the Express & Star outside the Dixy Chicken shop he said: "The recipe went so well in 2019 at the original location in Broad Street it sold out so now we have the Trill Deal Wrap Meal.

"But as well as appealing to young people we want to reach out to the older generation as well – the country is going through tough times on the streets at the moment and I want to include everyone in a message of hope which will be pushed by this food and the whole Trill Troy scene.

"The food is available at Dixy Chicken's two locations in Wolverhampton and we hope to expand to other Black Country areas but just by doing this media and the promotion of my channel I hope people will get the message that we are all together in this and no matter what age or background we can all help each other."

You can find Trill's YouTube channel here.