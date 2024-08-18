Jazz star set to hold workshop for budding women jazz singers

Then Wolverhampton's Newhampton Arts Centre has launch a special appeal for budding women jazz singers who will be taught by renowned artist Alice Zawadzki.

There will be a workshop, performance and on the big day Alice will be taking to the stage with her trio to show everyone how its done.

Steve Bradley, from the Newhampton Arts Centre's Jazz at the Arena said: "Calling all women singers! Here's an unmissable and prestigious - and free - opportunity for you: how would you like to develop your skills under the expert, warm and nurturing eye of Alice Zawadzki?

"Fiercely eclectic, spellbinding vocalist Alice will deliver a workshop on the afternoon of Saturday, September 21 at Newhampton Arts Centre, joined by brilliant bandmates Fred Thomas (piano) and Misha Mullov-Abbado (bass).

"Later, at 8pm, the sensational trio will play a gig for us, as they launch Za Górami, their chamber-jazz/world-folk debut for the legendary ECM imprint. If notoriously choosy label boss Manfred Eicher, who sent the careers of Keith Jarrett and Jan Garbarek into orbit, likes them, then they must be good! And they are. Wonderful, in fact."

He added: "To register your interest for the 3pm, Arts Council England funded workshop, email s.bradley667@hotmail.com. Places are strictly limited. Those interested should indicate a piece of music they wish to work on with Alice and her group, from across the areas of jazz, pop, musical theatre or folk – covers or originals!"

Participants should by the deadline of Saturday September 7 provide, to the above email address, either sheet music, or a sound clip indicating the key in which they wish to sing.

Alice said: "I’m so looking forward to meeting everyone and creating a beautiful afternoon together! Please consider this time as if you were in a friend’s living room. Feel at home and don’t be afraid to come as you are. However much experience you have or don’t have, we will meet you with warmth wherever you’re at, and delve deeply into the songs you bring. My aim is that you will leave with a new-found enthusiasm for singing and the confidence to keep going!"