Lace up your trainers and take on a run to help charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Compton Care has offered places in a range of local running events for people to take part in and raise vital funds for the Wolverhampton-based charity to help people living with life limiting conditions and their families.

Community and events fundraiser Sally Woods said there were a range of places at events from 5k to a half marathon, at various locations including Sutton Park and the UK’s biggest theme park Alton Towers, and that there was something for everyone.

She said: “We have places for some amazing running events this autumn.

"For the community runners out there who love their local Parkrun, or for those who like a longer distance, we have 5k, 10k and half marathon places available.

“In September, the Birmingham Funning Festival takes place at Sutton Park, a 2,400-acre National Nature Reserve.

"The park is home of the National Road Relays, and participants will be running in the footsteps of Sir Mo Farah, Andy Vernon and many more of our GB greats.

“October sees the Cannock Chase running festival taking place, which winds through Cannock Chase Forest, an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“One event that we’re really excited about is the Alton Towers run in November; a unique opportunity to run at the UK’s biggest theme park with free ride access included in the entry fee.

"Taking on a challenge for Compton and raising money at one or all of these events will help us to support local people living with life liming conditions and their families.”

The charity has a jam-packed calendar of fundraising and sporting events, including running, cycling and hiking opportunities.

As well as these organised events, the charity also offers support to those who want to do their own sporting event to raise funds for Compton.

Ms Woods said: “We are always delighted to hear from people in our local communities who want to fundraise for us, and many choose to do so through sport.

"We have an amazing local U14’s football club who have named us as their charity of the year and have raised over £1,500.

"We’ve also had people in martial arts clubs, school hockey matches and sponsored swims fundraising for Compton at the same time, which is absolutely fantastic.”

For more information and to sign up, go to comptoncare.org.uk/runforcompton