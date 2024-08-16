Bra collector and fundraiser asks for party guests to look pretty in pink at birthday bash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Big Brother star Pauline Bennett, also known as Jazzi P, will be marking her 60th birthday with a Pretty in Pink charity event at Expressions House on Sutherland Avenue in Monmore Green on Sunday, August 18.

The event will be an opportunity for people to help Pauline celebrate an important milestone birthday and also donate bras towards her charity campaign to collect 1,000 bras for Against Breast Cancer.

Against Breast Cancer works with recycling partners to save unwanted bras from landfill and recover the textiles while raising money for breast cancer awareness.

She said that it had started as just being a party and then turned into something bigger where she can raise funds, get people to wear pink in support of the charity, and also hand out trophies to students from her dance classes.

She said: "The whole thing started off as a birthday party because of turning 60, but then I thought that if I'm going to have a congregation of people there, why aren't I asking them for their bras?

"That's where the pretty in pink bit comes from as they'll all have to wear a bit of pink at the party and can all bring in bras, then I realised that I had all these trophies that my students have won in the past, so I'll be able to give them those trophies."

Pauline said she was also planning to give away her birthday cake to the person who brings the most bras to the event, which will feature DJs from London, Birmingham & Wolverhampton and live stand up comedy from a breast cancer survivor called Sister Shireene.

She said: "She is a breast cancer survivor and has also just become pregnant, so it's all being done very tastefully, but we should all have a really good time.

"I'm really using my birthday as an excuse to collect more bras and get towards my target of £1,000 and a thousand bras, for which I'm up to 300 so far and would really like to collect as many as I can at the event.

"I'm looking forward to seeing people there."

The event starts at 4pm on Sunday at Expressions House on Sutherland Avenue in Monmore Green, with tickets costing £5 per person.

To find out more about the event and about Pauline's fundraising efforts, go to gofundme.com/f/JazziP-the-bra-lady-4ABC