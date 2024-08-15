Petition launched in response to planned closure of Wolverhampton Wholesale Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The stall holders were initially promised new premises as part of the Brewers Yard regeneration master plan.

However, traders were called to a ‘short-notice’ meeting last week informing them of the potential closure putting businesses – some operating for decades – in a precarious position.

Original plans for the Brewers Yard master plan included the demolition of the current Hickman Avenue wholesale market to build a new facility.

It would house a new wholesale market as well as Wolverhampton Council’s fleet services operation.

Relocating the fleet services from its current location at Culwell Street would free up the site for ‘hundreds’ of new homes.

Major construction works were expected to begin in Autumn 2024.

Traders were shocked by the news that the redevelopment of the market could be scrapped from the plans, a decision which is subject to cabinet approval.

The market is home to five businesses including Flower Market Ltd, Marsh’s Potatoes, Dole UK Wholesale, The Plant Market Wolverhampton Ltd, and John Leason Ltd.

Wolverhampton Market

Plant Market owner Sean Thomas has launched a petition urging the council to halt any plans for the market’s closure. In the petition, he emphasised the importance of the market to the local community and called for alternative premises for the market if the closure is inevitable.

The 34-year-old said: “Three years they’ve been talking about the redevelopment. We had a short notice meeting on Wednesday. They said they had to make a lot of tough decisions. We were shocked.”

In the petition Sean wrote: “Understandably, expansion and growth are always desired within a city, but not at the expense of the small business community’s sustainability. We, therefore, call upon the local council to halt any plans for the indefinite closure of our beloved wholesale market.

“We propose that if closure is inevitable, it is essential to provide an alternative market or allocate an appropriate place for all existing tenants. In making these decisions, please remember that it is not just a market; it is our source of income, our community, and our identity. Stand with us and help protect the heart of Wolverhampton.”

Leader of Wolverhampton Council, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “Original proposals for this site included a new wholesale market for private businesses which would cost the council and taxpayer £6 million. This is on top of a £160,000 a year council subsidy in running costs.

“Like other councils, we are facing significant financial challenges and have to make some really difficult decisions of which this is one. However, our priority is to ensure we continue to deliver essential services and provide support for the most vulnerable and needy in our city.

“The wholesale market is effectively a warehouse for the storage of food and flowers for private businesses – not a market open to the public. We are working with those private businesses affected to see how we can best support including opportunities for suitable premises elsewhere in the area.

“The proposal, which is subject to cabinet approval, includes plans for the construction of new facilities on the site for the delivery of statutory council services, allowing them to be run more efficiently.”

To view the petition, click here.