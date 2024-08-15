Graduate makes a transition that transforms his life

Nate Ethan-Watson graduated from Wolverhampton University in 2019 with a first-class honours degree in Public Health and has been described as the UK’s first transgender rapper.

The 40-year-old, who was born in the city, has written and produced the music for a video "Could it be?", which outlines his transformative journey as he was transitioning whilst studying for his degree.

As the face of the University’s Clearing campaign running throughout August, Nate relayed his experiences and emotions through the spoken word, attributing much of his personal and professional success to studying for his degree at the University.

In his second year at the university, Nate transitioned and has since been a keen advocate for LBGTQ+ rights.

After graduating, he set up TNB Connect, a Community Interest Company (CIC) created to support the Transgender and Non-binary community, with TNB Connect supporting individuals by reducing isolation, improving mental wellbeing and alleviating gender dysphoria.

In recognition for his work in this area, he won a National Diversity Award: Positive Role Model LGBT 2022 and now creates workshops to raise awareness and address public health issues within marginalized communities.

Alongside his community work, Nate is also a professional musician and rap artist, dubbed the UK'S First Trans Rapper by the BBC, and he recently performed at the Wolverhampton Pride festival.

His latest release "Rise Up" is deeply personal and emotive, reflecting Nate's own experiences of overcoming adversity and finding strength within himself.

He said: “To be honest, when I was at school, I didn’t have any ambition to go to university and I just wanted to be a musician.

"I did go on to college to study A Levels, but I didn’t finish the courses.

"My music was beginning to take off, I was performing around the country and, at the same time, I wanted to stay grounded so I began to work in the care industry.

"I progressed through the healthcare sector, while continuing with my music, balancing the two things as I became just as passionate about my work in care as I was about my music.

“I kept getting drawn back to Wolverhampton after having conversations with people about perhaps going to university.

"My experience once I started at here was more than I ever expected. It was like another world, it was a safe space for me to be myself, and it’s so diverse that I met so many people.

“I knew when I started here that I was coming to a time of change for myself, I’d been waiting for years not knowing when this time was going to come and that was the start of my transitioning.

"I made that change going into my second year and had to change my name, tell my lecturers, and if anyone questions the diversity of this University, it really is a place to be free, you’re going to feel included whoever you are, whatever your background, race, gender, identity.

“To be performing now as the real me, the true me, I think the whole experience at the University has impacted my life more than I could imagine. I was in a space where I was celebrated.

"My message to anyone who is thinking of starting at university, is take that first step. It has transformed my life, and it could do the same for you.”

Amie Williams, Brand Marketing Manager at the University, said: “This new campaign really epitomises everything our University stands for and really reflects the ethos of our new Strategy 2035, creating opportunity and transforming futures.

“Through his business, music and advocacy work, Nate actively contributes to the well-being and positive transformation of many people’s lives in Wolverhampton and beyond.

"He is most certainly a Wulfrunian to be proud of and, being the first in his family to go to university, he is an outstanding role model for our current students as well as those who are thinking of applying to study at the University in September.”