Arrests made following knife-point bike robbery

Officers from West Midlands Police arrested three of the teenage suspects in the Staveley area of Wolverhampton on Tuesday after spotting them, with a fourth suspect arrested after attending a police station in the city.

The arrests of the boys follows an incident in July where a teenage boy was robbed of his bike in Wolverhampton city centre at knifepoint and is part of a dedicated knife-crime team from West Midlands Police called Project Guardian.

The four 16-year-old suspects all remain in custody as enquiries continue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've four teenage robbery suspects in custody today after our dedicated knife-crime team Project Guardian made arrests in a Wolverhampton park.

"Officers patrolling in Staveley, as part of our on-going commitment to tackling serious youth violence in the city, spotted the suspects yesterday afternoon.

"We've been investigating a knifepoint robbery where a teenage boy was robbed of his bike in the city centre last month.

"The Guardian team saw three people investigators want to speak to about the incident and arrested them on suspicion of robbery.

"A fourth youngster later attended a police station in the city and was also arrested on suspicion of robbery.

"The four 16-year-olds remain in custody today as our enquiries continue.

"We run regular operations across the city, the Black Country and Birmingham, with Project Guardian teams as well as our neighbourhood officers carrying out unannounced patrols to disrupt and deter crime and violence.

"If you want advice about talking to youngsters about knives and the violence they can bring, please visit lifeorknife.west-midlands.police.uk.

"Call 101 or Live Chat us with what you know. And if there is an immediate danger, always call 999."