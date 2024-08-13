'This is a community!' Wolverhampton traders fear wholesale market site will be shut due to cutbacks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Wolverhampton Wholesale Market traders say they were delivered the bombshell news at a meeting last Wednesday.

They had been due to move into a new purpose-built market when the existing building, which dates back to 1972, is demolished.

Wolverhampton Council announced plans for the new development, which would also see the council's fleet division move to the site, in March this year.

It said a new market would be built next to the existing one, and that demolition would take place after traders moved into the new premises.